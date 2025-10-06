The Conversation: Gov. shutdown; Deep-sea mining
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono talks about efforts to reopen the federal government as the shutdown drags into its second week
- Researchers Aaron Judah and Jeff Drazen raise alarms about the impact of deep-sea mining on marine life in a new study
- University of Hawaiʻi professor Mark Branner and graduate theater students Cameryn Richardson and Jack Romans discuss "Enough," a showcase of short plays that confront gun violence and premieres tonight
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on a youth orchestra recording an original score for the local film "The Arrangements" | Full Story