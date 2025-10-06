What the push for seabed mining could mean for marine life in the Pacific
A team of Hawaiʻi researchers is raising the alarm over the impacts of deep-sea mining on aquatic life. Their new scientific study points to a concerning overlap between the habitats of sharks and rays and proposed commercial mining activities.
The Conversation’s Maddie Bender spoke with two of the researchers. Aaron Judah is a graduate student at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and Jeff Drazen is a professor in the oceanography department.
This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.