What the push for seabed mining could mean for marine life in the Pacific

A team of Hawaiʻi researchers is raising the alarm over the impacts of deep-sea mining on aquatic life. Their new scientific study points to a concerning overlap between the habitats of sharks and rays and proposed commercial mining activities.

The Conversation’s Maddie Bender spoke with two of the researchers. Aaron Judah is a graduate student at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and Jeff Drazen is a professor in the oceanography department.

