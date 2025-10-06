© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What the push for seabed mining could mean for marine life in the Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published October 6, 2025 at 1:09 PM HST
Pygmy Shark, the world’s second smallest shark species.
Blue Planet Archive / Masa Ushioda
/
University of Hawaiʻi
Pygmy Shark, the world’s second smallest shark species.

A team of Hawaiʻi researchers is raising the alarm over the impacts of deep-sea mining on aquatic life. Their new scientific study points to a concerning overlap between the habitats of sharks and rays and proposed commercial mining activities.

The Conversation’s Maddie Bender spoke with two of the researchers. Aaron Judah is a graduate student at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and Jeff Drazen is a professor in the oceanography department.

HPR's Maddie Bender with Aaron Judah and Jeff Drazen.
HPR
HPR's Maddie Bender with Aaron Judah and Jeff Drazen.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation University of Hawai‘iAnimalsScience
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories