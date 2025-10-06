Theater production tackling gun violence hits the UH Mānoa stage

The University of Hawaiʻi will present a series of short plays as a part of a nationwide initiative called “Enough.” Its purpose? To give teens an opportunity to write plays that confront gun violence.

Six short plays were selected from 700 scripts submitted from across the country. The Conversation's DW Gibson talked with UH professor Mark Branner, who works in theater for young audiences, and two graduate theater students, Cameryn Richardson and Jack Romans. Richardson helped get the plays produced — she and Romans each direct one of the plays.

The production takes the stage in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre at UH Mānoa on Monday night. For more details, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.