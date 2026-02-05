The Conversation: Driver's license renewal; The art of map-making
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on groundbreaking legislation that could make Hawaiʻi the first U.S. state to pass laws limiting campaign donations by corporations
- HPR contributor Neal Milner takes the Long View on civil disobedience in response to ICE actions
- Kim Hashiro, director of Honolulu's Department of Customer Services, talks about efforts to renew expiring licenses for more than 110,000 motorists
- Retired cartographer Tom Patterson discusses the artistry that goes into map-making
- Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ʻIolani Palace, shares details about Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi celebrations