The Conversation: Bad Bunny; Kalaupapa faces big change
- Amy Thomas, director of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Europe offices, talks about tourism in Europe with the opening of the new Hawaiʻi exhibit at the British Museum in London
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on how Kalaupapa on Moloka’i's north shore is facing a big change | Full Story
- Director and producer Jinyoung Lee shares the story of Koreans who were sent to the Hansen’s Disease settlement on Kalaupapa through her documentary "Songs of Love from Hawai‘i"
- Professor Rudy Guevarra Jr., author of "Aloha Compadre: Latinx in Hawaiʻi," discusses the response to a hit new song by singer Bad Bunny about Hawaiʻi's history of colonization | Full Story ( Jan. 22, 2025)