Labor talks with TheBus drivers continue as new rail segment debuts

This is a big week for rail as Skyline’s second segment to key employment centers will open to the public Thursday. But could labor talks with TheBus drivers derail a smooth start to the new phase of Skyline?

On Monday night, the company that manages TheBus released a statement cautioning riders that its working contract expired in June and new terms have not yet been agreed upon with Hawaii Teamsters Local 996.

There is a lot at stake. No one knows that better than Robert Yu, the head of Oahu Transit Services. He worked under Roger Morton, who previously held the post for 15 years.

Morton is now director of the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services, and both have sat on the board of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation — the agency tasked with building the Honolulu rail.

Negotiators met Monday, and after talks broke off, OTS issued a statement urging bus riders to consider alternative transportation if the Teamsters union calls for a walkout. The city has asked for a week's notice, but OTS said the Teamsters feel they don't have to give notice.

HPR talked to Jenny Lemaota, senior vice president and deputy general manager for OTS, on Tuesday morning.

“We carry 130,000 people on a daily basis, so we felt it was our responsibility as a precaution to get the word out that this could happen, because so many people depend on TheBus for their daily transportation to get to their job, school and health care, appointments and such," Lemaota said. "We're just doing this out of an abundance of caution."

TheBus drivers, who she said have a base pay of $34.18, are negotiating wages and increased pension contributions.

"When we left our internal meeting last night, to discuss negotiations, we came back to TheBus facility, we met internally, and decided at that point that it was appropriate to offer mediation and reoffer a contract extension, including retro pay and health care," Lemaota told HPR on Tuesday.

“We have not received a response yet. We're pending a response, and we're hoping at our meeting today, we'll get a response.”

TheBus drivers last went on strike in 2003.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 14, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. HPR digital news producers adapted this story for the web.