The Conversation

The Conversation: U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda on shutdown; Fed. workers' pay

By Catherine Cruz
Published October 10, 2025 at 9:56 AM HST
The daniel k inoye airport sign in honolulu
Caleb Jones
/
AP

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda meets with Hawaiʻi's air traffic controllers, who are working without pay during the shutdown
  • Randy Perreira, executive director of the Hawaii Government Employees Association, responds to comments from the Trump administration that federal workers may not receive back pay once the government reopens
  • Archeologist Tim Scheffler discusses a mysterious "pictogram" he came across in a cave on Hawaiʻi Island
  • University of Hawaiʻi football players Billy Gowers and Kansei Matsuzawa talk about their conventional paths to the field | Full Story
The Conversation U.S. CongressJill TokudaSportsTrump Administration
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
