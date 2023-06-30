After setbacks, 'Shaka' documentary is ready to share a story of aloha

"Shaka, A Story of Aloha" is the highly-anticipated documentary on the history of the iconic local gesture.

The film is years in the making, with production suffering setbacks during the pandemic.

Steve Sue, the producer and writer for the project, said he hopes the documentary will be a source of positivity and unity.

"I just felt it was going to be a great way to make the concept of aloha, ʻohana and paradise visual," Sue said. "And I think we succeeded."

The film is being screened in focus groups starting this month. The team wanted locals to be the first to see it. Sue hopes to release the documentary to all audiences next year.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 30, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.