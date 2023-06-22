The Conversation: WCC student's viral commencement speech; Maui man competes in survival TV show
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on preparations for the 2023 Molokaʻi Hoe paddling race coming in October | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton gives the reality check on issues with the state's data center| Full Story
- Windward Community College student and commencement speaker Sophia Kaʻawa-Aweau shares the way education has transformed her life
- Maui resident Luke Olsen describes his experience on History Channel's survival TV show Alone