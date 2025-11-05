© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Legislature; Former Miss Hawaiʻi fights for husband in ICE custody

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published November 5, 2025 at 11:19 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 15, 2025.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 15, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Retired federal public defender Alexander "Ali" Silvert calls on the state Legislature to investigate an unnamed lawmaker who allegedly took a $35,000 bribe
  • Former Miss Hawaii Cheryl Bartlett holds a rally in support of her husband Rogerio Araujo, a Brazilian citizen who has been detained by ICE agents
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on cuts to climate funding
  • Kalāheo High School students Jenna Nguyen, Emi Nishimura, and Emma Wittig, along with teacher Kathy Shigemura, discuss their show "Waves & Wisdom," named one of the best student podcasts by NPR
The Conversation State LegislatureImmigrationClimate Change
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
