Molokaʻi residents excited, yet cautious, over popularity of returning canoe races

After a four-year break due to the pandemic, Molokaʻi Hoe and Na Wahine O Ke Kai paddling races are back on.

The return of the iconic races bring excitement among the paddling community, and also some challenges.

Hundreds of paddlers from around the globe flock to the island each year for the famed Ka’iwi Channel crossings. The races are rooted in longstanding traditions and local culture.

Flickr Commons / Cyndy Sims Parr / The typical Mokulele plane holds about nine passengers at a time.

But race organizers put the events on an extended hold during the pandemic in respect to the island’s limited resources. Now, one of the biggest challenges in planning their return has been transportation to the island.

“We ask paddlers to look at the way that they're going to be traveling to the island of Molokaʻi," said Ikaika Rogerson, co-chair of the Molokaʻi Hoe committee.

Mokulele Airlines is the primary carrier of both residents and visitors to Molokaʻi. However, each plane only holds nine people at a time.

"We did speak to Mokulele’s president, and they're willing to make some flight changes. We're also asking paddlers to look at the way you get to the island, like maybe you've already hired an escort boat, maybe going to pay a little bit more and come over on your escort versus coming over on a plane, or maybe that means flying to the island of Maui and catching a ride over that way," Rogerson said.

Mokulele has confirmed they are adding extra early morning and late night flights to accommodate paddlers and may bring in extra planes if needed. Additionally, Molokaʻi boat captains will be shuttling paddlers landing on Maui.

Moloka'i residents are concerned that the abundance occupied flights could make it difficult to travel in the case of an emergency.

“Our message is, 'Hey, our people need the flights, they need the seats.' Especially for medical purposes. That's the only means of transportation," said Molokaʻi resident Lori-Lei Rawlins-Crivello.

Her husband, Kawika Crivello, said a recent influx of races starting from Molokaʻi brings in outsiders, some with little to no knowledge on the island's history.

Flickr / Kanaka Menehune / After a four year pause, the Molokaʻi Hoe canoe paddling race will take place on Oct. 9, 2023.

“All these different races now that bring in all these escort boats and all these visitors but yet have no education of who we are. They come in and they go and there's no give back to the community, it was basically just come, do their thing. Use Molokaʻi as a jump off and go," he said.

He said it’s important to get back to a feeling of unity and community involvement surrounding the races. It’s also important to educate the greater paddling community about what makes the island special.

“When you mention the Molokaʻi Hoe, it truly represents the culture of who we are and what we represent that of Molokaʻi…. It's the island that really makes this race, the people, the lifestyle, the culture, the aloha.”

The men’s race began in 1952, and the women’s crossing was in 1979.

Molokaʻi families typically host visiting paddlers. Resident Donna Paoa recalls a call she got in 1975.

“There were 100 Tahitian men's paddlers that had nowhere to stay, and we got the call on a Saturday night. We had hardly any food. The stores were closed, and of course we took two crews. And we've been friends with some of those folks ever since," Paoa said.

Paoa is a paddler herself and has crossed the Ka’iwi Channel 16 times.

“For anyone who has never crossed the channel, they wouldn't know how important it is and for everyone who supports those who do, especially the local folks, you know it's life changing in many ways for a lot of people when they get to cross the channel," she said.

The Molokaʻi Hoe is set to take place on Oct. 8 and the Na Wahine O Ke Kai on Sept. 24.

