A chilly start for Hōkūleʻa as voyagers anticipate their 4-year journey

Indigenous communities from around the Pacific gathered in Juneau, Alaska for a ceremonial send-off for Hōkūleʻa and her crew before they embark on a four-year voyage.

Forecasted rain and cold weather moved ceremonies indoors Thursday in Auke Bay.

Polynesian Voyaging Society Alaska's Tlingit Aukekwan people joined Hōkūleʻa voyagers in celebrating the anticipated departure around the Pacific. (June 10, 2023)

Lehua Kamalu, Voyaging Director for the Polynesian Voyaging Society, said the crew has spent the last week in Juneau being hosted by the Indigenous Tlingit Aukekwan people.

"We’re in the inland waterways here. And so if you look mauka or makai of the bay, you get these beautiful snowcapped mountains. It’s just stunning," Kamalu said.

"It’s a little chilly. As soon as the wind starts blowing, you will definitely know that you are in Alaska," he added.

Alaska played a critical role in PVS history, said Master Pwo Navigator Nainoa Thompson.

"I had the privilege to be here 33 years ago with the genesis of an idea, the need for you to help us to give us wood to carry our culture to build our canoe and be proud. Why I bring up this story — it’s just to impress upon you how far we’ve come so far in 33 years," Thompson said.

Indigenous fishermen and boat captains from the area will be joining Hōkūleʻa to ensure its safe passage through the narrow waterways of southeastern Alaska.

Kamalu said the biggest challenge will be the cold weather because there are no heaters and very little wind cover on board.

However, crew members are focused on the mission.

"When we talk about unity and the Pacific and the people who are connected to ocean and water, there's so many places that are going to highlight those stories along this voyage," Kamalu said.

"Hopefully, we can bring everyone in one way or another to that experience and take us for the rest of the voyage. We have four more years," he laughed.

Hōkūleʻa is preparing to launch as early as Saturday, weather permitting.

Stay tuned to HPR's special coverage of Hōkūleʻa's Moananuiākea Voyage.

