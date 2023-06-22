Maui resident competes in 'trial-by-nature' on survival TV show

Season 10 of the History Channel's reality show "Alone" began airing this month. Among the participants this year is Maui resident Luke Olsen.

The show takes 10 outdoor survival experts from around the U.S. and Canada, then drops them in the deep wilderness to see how long they can survive in isolation.

Olsen said the experience was “amazing.”

“There's suddenly a connection with the outside world and remembering all the comforts and everything that comes with that,” he recalled.

“I value the self-reflection time and the insight that trial-by-nature brings.”

In the past, "Alone" has filmed in remote places, including Vancouver Island, Patagonia in Argentina, and Mongolia. This year, they're around Reindeer Lake in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Each person is allowed to bring 10 items that will help them survive the elements and collect food. They also have to be wary of predators, such as bears and wolves.

In addition, they have to film themselves the entire time.

The last person standing wins $500,000. Olsen is the first person from Hawaiʻi to be on the show.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 22, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.