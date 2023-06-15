Performance honors woman credited with establishing Hawaiʻi's library system

Oʻahu Cemetery Pupu Theatre is a regular feature of the Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives.

This season, "Rediscovering History," features key figures in Hawaiʻi: American businessman Charles Reed Bishop, who founded the Bishop Museum in honor of his late wife, Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop; Native Hawaiian scholar Emma Nakuina, who held a key position overseeing collections at that museum; Robert C. Wyllie, a Scottish physician and Hawai’i’s Minister of Foreign Affairs who collected records that served as the genesis of the State Archives; and George R. Carter, whose collections helped to start the Hawaiian Mission Houses Museum.

To highlight the contributions of Edna Allyn, Hawaiʻi’s first librarian for two decades, The Conversation talked with Eden Lee Murray. The actress brings Allyn to life this season, sharing Allyn's dedication to creating Hawaiʻi's public library system.

The performance has a few more shows coming up at the Oʻahu Cemetery on June 16, 17, 23 and 24.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 15, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.