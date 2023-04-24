The Conversation: Author uses maps to highlight rising ocean; Big Island artist finds inspiration in the natural world
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow covers the Army Corps of Engineers' latest plans to protect the Ala Wai Canal from catastrophic flooding | Full Story
- Author and founder of the Environmental Humanities Initiative at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa publishes new book, Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean
- Center for Oral History at UH Mānoa shares stories about protecting Hawaiʻi's natural world
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton writes about locals struggling with rising interest rates in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Big Island artist Margo Ray talks about artistic expression and how aspiring artists can find their voices