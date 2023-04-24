© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Author uses maps to highlight rising ocean; Big Island artist finds inspiration in the natural world

By Bill Dorman,
Russell Subiono
Published April 24, 2023 at 3:52 PM HST
waikiki_beach.jpg
UH Sea Grant
/
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow covers the Army Corps of Engineers' latest plans to protect the Ala Wai Canal from catastrophic flooding | Full Story
  • Author and founder of the Environmental Humanities Initiative at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa publishes new book, Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean
  • Center for Oral History at UH Mānoa shares stories about protecting Hawaiʻi's natural world
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton writes about locals struggling with rising interest rates in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Big Island artist Margo Ray talks about artistic expression and how aspiring artists can find their voices
Tags
The Conversation environmentNative Hawaiianhistoryart
Stay Connected
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes