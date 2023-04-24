Hawaiʻi Island artists bring creativity to First Hawaiian Center in Honolulu

Works from three Big Island artists are now on exhibit at the First Hawaiian Center in Downtown Honolulu. The show is titled, “Hawaiʻiʻā: Intersecting Flows,” and features artwork inspired by elements of land and sea.

Opportunities for neighbor island artists to be featured outside their communities are few and far between, so The Conversation sat down with one of the artists — Waimea resident Margo Ray. They discussed how she shapes her artistic expression and how aspiring artists can find their voices.

Ray is one of the featured artists of the “Hawai’i’ā: Intersecting Flows” exhibit at the First Hawaiian Center on Oʻahu, along with ceramicist Jisoo Boggs and painter Carl F. K. Pao. Their works will be on display through Aug. 19.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.