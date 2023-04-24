© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local professor, author takes unique approach to climate change in new book

Hawaii Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published April 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM HST
When you look at the world, do you see land — or do you see water? And how do you see islands? And how do you see this world in a time of changing climate? Those are some questions posed by Christina Gerhardt in a new book called “Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean.”

She is an associate professor and the founder of the Environmental Humanities initiative at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She's also held fellowships at Princeton, UC Berkeley and visiting appointments at Harvard, Columbia and elsewhere — and has also worked as an environmental journalist.

“Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean” comes out May 23.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

