The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Island police discuss Hilo gang violence; Honolulu's park ranger program needs public help

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published March 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM HST
  • Hawaiʻi County Police Department Capt. Rio Amon Wilkins discusses the community's growing concern over recent "gang" violence and bullying at Hilo schools
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell looks at key legislation advancing as the first crossover deadline approaches in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nate Serota and Park Ranger Manager Leina Diamond detail the new survey about its recently funded Park Ranger program that it's asking the public to fill out
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote shares the Public Utilities Commission's efforts to obtain energy equity
  • Manu Minute shares the call of the 'A'o or the Newell's or Hawaiian Shearwater
  • Contributing Editor Neal Milner considers the emerging bloc of Millenial and Gen Z voters as the Baby Boomer generation retracts | Brookings Institute Study | Harvard Poll
The Conversation crimeState LegislatureentertainmentenergyElection
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
