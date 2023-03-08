The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Island police discuss Hilo gang violence; Honolulu's park ranger program needs public help
- Hawaiʻi County Police Department Capt. Rio Amon Wilkins discusses the community's growing concern over recent "gang" violence and bullying at Hilo schools
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell looks at key legislation advancing as the first crossover deadline approaches in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nate Serota and Park Ranger Manager Leina Diamond detail the new survey about its recently funded Park Ranger program that it's asking the public to fill out
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote shares the Public Utilities Commission's efforts to obtain energy equity
- Manu Minute shares the call of the 'A'o or the Newell's or Hawaiian Shearwater
- Contributing Editor Neal Milner considers the emerging bloc of Millenial and Gen Z voters as the Baby Boomer generation retracts | Brookings Institute Study | Harvard Poll