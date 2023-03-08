Give your two cents on Oʻahu's new park ranger program

The Honolulu Parks and Recreation Department wants your input to help shape its newly funded ranger program. What are the issues in your neighborhood park?

The Conversation talked with spokesperson Nate Serota and Park Ranger Manager Leina Diamond about why the survey is so important at this stage of development.

"The community's out there in the park every day. They're the ones that see what we're not seeing or what we might be missing. We want to give them this opportunity to really share with us what they're seeing so that we can fill in some of these gaps and then move forward from there," Diamond said.

The survey will be open for three weeks until March 28.

"It kind of asks three things. One is the general usage of the parks. The other is what kind of illegal commercial activity, what their interactions have been with that. And then what kind of enforcement powers they would like to see with a park ranger program," Serota said.

The department is keeping its options open as it researches how other park ranger programs operate across the country. Right now the budget allows for five rangers, including Diamond.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 8, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.