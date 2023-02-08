Donate
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Honolulu mayor says no quick fix for 2 major issues; Gun control research yields varying results

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-PoteStephanie Han
Published February 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM HST
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi File Photo Associated Press
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
In this Jan. 27, 2022 file photo, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
  • Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi outlines his administration's plans to address a new landfill for Oʻahu and the longstanding staffing shortage at the Department of Planning and Permitting | Full Story
  • Contributing Editor Neal Milner tackles the efficacy of gun control laws | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat politics and opinion editor Chad Blair covers reporter Kevin Dayton's story about remote working policies for state employees in today's Reality CheckFull Story
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote discusses funding invasive species bills being advanced at the state legislature | Full Story
  • The `iwa or great frigatebird is the subject of today's Manu Minute 
  • Korean musicians Jiyoung Yi, Yoonjeong Heo, and program director Donald Reid Womack talk about performing and creating music on traditional Korean instruments for contemporary and Western audiences | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
