The Conversation: Honolulu mayor says no quick fix for 2 major issues; Gun control research yields varying results

The `iwa or great frigatebird is the subject of today's Manu Minute
Korean musicians Jiyoung Yi, Yoonjeong Heo, and program director Donald Reid Womack talk about performing and creating music on traditional Korean instruments for contemporary and Western audiences | Full Story
HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon covers gun bills about 'Sensitive Places'; National taskforce seeks to eradicate systemic abuse in soccer; UH research targets Avocado Lace Bug integrated pest management; Pilot program tests effectiveness of digitized agricultural survey forms
Take a look outside these days and you might see some of the vog - a unique feature of our island skies that makes it hard for some of us to breathe well. In particular, anyone with COPD will be affected. We'll talk with the Hawaii COPD Coalition (www.Hawaiicopd.org) about how to breathe well even when it's hazy outside.