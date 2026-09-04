The Conversation: Disaster fatigue; Climate fund
- As Hurricane Lowell approaches Hawaiʻi, HPR's Emma Caires talks about heightened disaster fatigue | Full story
- Kealoha Fox, the executive director of the City and County of Honolulu's Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency, talks about the global effort, Youth Climate Action Fund
- USGS Geologist Katie Mulliken talks about preparing for disasters in the latest Volcano Minute
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol on Lahaina resident concerns about the U.S. Postal Service's plans for mail in West Maui
- Maui-born Destin Daniel Cretton, director "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," gives back to the community with the Hisako Film Lab, a summer program for keiki