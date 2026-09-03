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The Conversation

The Conversation: Most profitable companies; Costly disasters

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenDW Gibson
Published September 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM HST
FILE - Shipping containers in Honolulu Harbor with downtown high-rises in the background.
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - Shipping containers in Honolulu Harbor with downtown high-rises in the background.
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The Conversation Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceHomeroom HawaiʻiClimate Change
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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