The Conversation: Monitoring ICE on the islands; Public transit plans
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Gaye Chan, of the Oʻahu Rapid Response Coalition, explains how their organization monitors and responds to ICE activity on Oʻahu
- Members of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation talk about Stronger Hawaiʻi, their campaign to help communities recover from disaster
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Ben Angarone reports on the quest to bring pandas from China to Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- Honolulu Director of Transit Jon Nouchi shares how the city’s public transportation plans are chugging along