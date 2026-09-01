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The Conversation

The Conversation: Monitoring ICE on the islands; Public transit plans

By Catherine Cruz
Published September 1, 2026 at 11:29 AM HST
A protester in Honolulu holds a sign reading, "Due process for all," on Jan. 25, 2026.
Ashley Mizuo
/
HPR
A protester in Honolulu holds a sign reading, "Due process for all," on Jan. 25, 2026.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Gaye Chan, of the Oʻahu Rapid Response Coalition, explains how their organization monitors and responds to ICE activity on Oʻahu
  • Members of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation talk about Stronger Hawaiʻi, their campaign to help communities recover from disaster
  • Honolulu Civil Beat’s Ben Angarone reports on the quest to bring pandas from China to Hawaiʻi | Full Story
  • Honolulu Director of Transit Jon Nouchi shares how the city’s public transportation plans are chugging along
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The Conversation ImmigrationHawaiʻi Community FoundationDepartment of Transportation
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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