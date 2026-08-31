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The Conversation

The Conversation: Tommy Waters speaks; Connecting through cards

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published August 31, 2026 at 11:36 AM HST
Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, left, with Councilmember Scott Nishimoto at a budget committee hearing (Nov. 18, 2025).
Honolulu City Council
Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, left, with Councilmember Scott Nishimoto at a budget committee hearing (Nov. 18, 2025).

The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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The Conversation City CouncilHealthcareImmigrationTommy Waters
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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