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The Conversation

The Conversation: HECO Updates; Homeroom Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published August 27, 2026 at 11:23 AM HST
Punahou School's Convocation in front of the new facility on Aug. 11, 2026.
Kathleen Connelly
Punahou School's Convocation in front of the new facility on Aug. 11, 2026.

The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiian Electric Company VP of Communications Jim Kelly shares progress on getting the lights back on after the outages during Hurricane Lala
  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the storm’s impact on Hawaiʻi’s heritage trees
  • As the school year soldiers on, HPR shares stories from students and staff in the second installment of “Homeroom Hawaiʻi”
  • Playwright Sean T.C. O’Mally presents “The Queen’s Will,” a new show about Princess Theresa playing at the Kumu Kahua Theatre
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The Conversation Hawaiian Electric CompanyEnvironmentEducationTheater
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
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