The Conversation: Hurricane insurance; Fighting the transgender military ban
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR’s Audrey McAvoy reports on hurricane insurance and how much home insurance policies actually protect | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s John Hill investigates the prevalent use of methamphetamine in Hawaiʻi’s drug scene | Full Story
- Army Sgt. Clara Davis fights her discharge from the military following President Trump’s ban on transgender troops
- As the Garden Club of Honolulu prepares for its 100th anniversary, HPR hears from its outgoing and incoming presidents — and its first male member