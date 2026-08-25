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The Conversation

The Conversation: Hurricane insurance; Fighting the transgender military ban

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:58 AM HST
FILE - Airmen assigned to the 36th Wing stand in formation before the start of Guam's 78th Annual Liberation Day parade in Hagatna, Guam, July 21, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov/36th Wing Public Affairs
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Digital
FILE - Airmen assigned to the 36th Wing stand in formation before the start of Guam's 78th Annual Liberation Day parade in Hagatna, Guam, July 21, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender was the executive producer of The Conversation until August 2026. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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