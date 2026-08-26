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The Conversation

The Conversation: Upcoming weather disturbances; ‘Super Saturday’ at Capitol Modern

By Catherine Cruz,
Addis Belay
Published August 26, 2026 at 11:18 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum has rebranded itself to Capitol Modern.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum has rebranded itself to Capitol Modern.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • John Bravender, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service, shares news of a third weather disturbance forming after Tropical Storm Moke
  • Laura Thielen, executive director of Partners In Care, explains how the organization supports unhoused communities during weather disasters like Lala 
  • A nonprofit dedicated to conserving and cleaning up the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands shares their close call with Hurricane Lala during their most recent voyage 
  • A silver lining from the storm — weather postponements have led the Capitol Modern to combine several planned art festival events into one day: “Super Saturday
Tags
The Conversation WeatherNOAAHomelessEnvironmentPapahānaumokuākea Marine National MonumentCapitol Modern (formerly Hawaiʻi State Art Museum)Art
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Addis Belay
Addis Belay is the 2026 Society of Professional Journalists Intern for The Conversation at Hawai’i Public Radio. Contact her at abelay@hawaiipublicradio.org
See stories by Addis Belay
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