The Conversation: Reactions to State of the State; 'Forever chemicals' detected in Oʻahu water

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 24, 2023 at 2:03 PM HST
Hawaii Homeless
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
In this 2015 file photo, clothes that belong to homeless people are left to dry after a night with heavy rain at a homeless encampment in the Kakaʻako district of Honolulu. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon looks at more reactions to Gov. Josh Green's State of the State address, which included proposed tax credits and efforts for affordable housing | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell takes a closer look at lawmakers seeking protections for doctors who perform abortions, and statewide regulations on concealed carry in today's Reality Check| Full Story
  • State Toxicologist Dr. Diana Felton discusses toxic PFAs detected in a Kunia Village water system's Del Monte Kunia 3 well
  • Pacific Business News Editor-in-Chief A. Kam Napier shares the publication's beginnings and how it's looking ahead as it celebrates its 60th anniversary
  • Kīpuka O Ke Ola Native Hawaiian Rural Health Clinic Executive Director Dr. Claren Kealoha-Beaudet discusses its Ulu Laukahi health and wellness program for Native Hawaiians
Josh Green environment Health Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
