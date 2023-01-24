The Conversation: Reactions to State of the State; 'Forever chemicals' detected in Oʻahu water
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon looks at more reactions to Gov. Josh Green's State of the State address, which included proposed tax credits and efforts for affordable housing | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell takes a closer look at lawmakers seeking protections for doctors who perform abortions, and statewide regulations on concealed carry in today's Reality Check| Full Story
- State Toxicologist Dr. Diana Felton discusses toxic PFAs detected in a Kunia Village water system's Del Monte Kunia 3 well
- Pacific Business News Editor-in-Chief A. Kam Napier shares the publication's beginnings and how it's looking ahead as it celebrates its 60th anniversary
- Kīpuka O Ke Ola Native Hawaiian Rural Health Clinic Executive Director Dr. Claren Kealoha-Beaudet discusses its Ulu Laukahi health and wellness program for Native Hawaiians