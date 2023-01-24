Donate
The Conversation

What to know about PFAs, 'forever chemicals,' in drinking water

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM HST
shower head water
Pixabay
/

State health officials announced last week that they found trace amounts of toxic PFAs, so-called “forever chemicals,” in a Kunia water drinking well that used to be owned by Del Monte Plantation. There are some 600 O'ahu residents on that water system.

PFAs are water-repellent chemicals typically found in household items such as stain-proof fabric and nonstick pans. They also occur in firefighting foam often found near airports and military installations.

The Conversation talked to Dr. Diana Felton, the state toxicologist from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, about what residents can do if they're concerned.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
