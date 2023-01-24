What to know about PFAs, 'forever chemicals,' in drinking water

State health officials announced last week that they found trace amounts of toxic PFAs, so-called “forever chemicals,” in a Kunia water drinking well that used to be owned by Del Monte Plantation. There are some 600 O'ahu residents on that water system.

PFAs are water-repellent chemicals typically found in household items such as stain-proof fabric and nonstick pans. They also occur in firefighting foam often found near airports and military installations.

The Conversation talked to Dr. Diana Felton, the state toxicologist from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, about what residents can do if they're concerned.

