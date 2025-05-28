Health officials confirm a travel-related case of Zika on Oʻahu

A travel-related case of the Zika virus has been confirmed on Oʻahu. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is also investigating two individuals who may have been exposed and spent time in the Waialua and Haleʻiwa areas.

Vector control teams have responded and continue to monitor mosquito activity in those areas.

The virus spreads primarily from an infected person to a mosquito to another person. A person with the virus can also transmit it through sex.

The DOH is asking the public to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and reduce mosquito breeding to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

Zika transmission can be prevented by:



Applying insect repellent on exposed skin, especially when outdoors

Wearing long, protective clothing

Keeping screens intact throughout homes and businesses and ensuring that doors are kept closed

Removing standing water found around homes and buildings

The last report of a travel-related Zika case in Hawaiʻi occurred in 2019. No locally acquired cases have been documented in Hawaiʻi, though the state does have the mosquito species capable of transmitting the virus.

DOH said around 80% of Zika infections are asymptomatic. Mild symptoms may include fever, rash, headache, joint pain, red eyes and muscle pain lasting up to a week.

International travelers are advised to check the latest Zika risk information. After visiting an area with a risk of Zika, travelers experiencing symptoms within two weeks should consult a health care provider and inform them of possible exposure.

To find out more information, visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division website.