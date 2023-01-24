Donate
Hawaiʻi Island clinic provides free wellness program for Native Hawaiians

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM HST
Claren Kealoha-Beaudet convo 012423.jpg
Courtesy Kīpuka O Ke Ola
/
Clinical psychologist Dr. Claren Kealoha-Beaudet

Every January, many of us make New Year's resolutions to be healthier or lose weight. For many Native Hawaiians, that can be an uphill battle.

The National Center for Health Statistics said diabetes and death due to heart disease occurs at higher rates in Hawaiians than among white people.

The Kīpuka O Ke Ola Native Hawaiian Rural Health Clinic is hoping to change that with its Ulu Laukahi Program. It's a free, year-long health program for Native Hawaiians.

The Conversation sat down with the head of the clinic, psychologist Dr. Claren Kealoha-Beaudet, to talk about the program.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
