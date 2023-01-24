Hawaiʻi Island clinic provides free wellness program for Native Hawaiians

Every January, many of us make New Year's resolutions to be healthier or lose weight. For many Native Hawaiians, that can be an uphill battle.

The National Center for Health Statistics said diabetes and death due to heart disease occurs at higher rates in Hawaiians than among white people.

The Kīpuka O Ke Ola Native Hawaiian Rural Health Clinic is hoping to change that with its Ulu Laukahi Program. It's a free, year-long health program for Native Hawaiians.

The Conversation sat down with the head of the clinic, psychologist Dr. Claren Kealoha-Beaudet, to talk about the program.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.