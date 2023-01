For the past six decades, Pacific Business News has had its hand on the pulse of Hawaiʻi’s economy. To mark its 60th anniversary, The Conversation talked to Editor-in-Chief A. Kam Napier about its early beginnings and how it's looking ahead. He's also the voice of the weekly Pacific Business News reports that you hear on HPR.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.