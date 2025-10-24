© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Pohoiki Boat Ramp; Chinatown's Pasta Boys

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published October 24, 2025 at 11:17 AM HST
Jon Holshue serves up fresh pasta dishes to customers at Proof Social Club in Chinatown.
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • State Sen. Joy San Buenaventura of Hawaiʻi Island responds to the failure of the Pohoiki Boat Ramp dredging project
  • The Overstory's Noelle Fujii-Oride reports on Kauaʻi's effort to step up wildfire prevention measures in plantation communities | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks to the makers of the award-winning documentary "Lāhainā Rising"
  • Louis Miller and Jon Holshue, aka The Pasta Boys, dish up homemade noodles at Proof Social Club in Chinatown
  • Downtown Art Center Executive Director Sandra Pohl talks about a new photography exhibit documenting Central Honolulu
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi IslandDepartment of Land and Natural ResourcesFilm2023 Maui firesFood
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
