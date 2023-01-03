Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Ag Dept awards millions in micro-grants; Big Island nonprofit empowers women in business, leadership

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published January 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM HST
Purple Maiʻa
  • Sharon Hurd, Hawaiʻi Agriculture Director, discusses $2.7 million awarded in micro-grants to backyard gardeners and small farmers, and the importance of agriculture | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore's Reality Check discusses Hawaiʻi shipping companies ignoring speed limits in sensitive whale zones in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon talks to Tia Roberts Hartsock, the director of the nation's first Office of Wellness and Resilience, about the office's focus and future plans | Full Story
  • Ku'ikahia Mediation Center Executive Director Julie Mitchell and facilitator Sylva Dolena talk about how women negotiate the workplace and the professional skills needed to excel | Workshop registration here | Full Story
The Conversation agricultureHealth Carewomenlaborleadership
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer of The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
