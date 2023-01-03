Local agriculture officials award $2.7M to hundreds of small farmers and gardeners

A federal program to boost food sustainability in the islands may be about to turn a corner. Local agriculture officials are set to award $2.7 million to nearly 600 small farmers and gardeners so they can grow more of what we eat.

The second round of the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program was offered to Hawaiʻi residents last year, with a maximum award of $5,000 — all from the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill.

After receiving over 7,400 applications, the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture began evaluating and ranking proposals based on community needs.

Office of Gov. Josh Green / Sharon Hurd is Gov. Josh Green's nomination to head the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture.

"Remember now, the USDA wants competition in this. So we went with the number of SNAP recipients in each county," said Sharon Hurd, the incoming director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture. "So the number of awards, 579, reflects the most food insecure households in the state and also the percentage of SNAP recipients in that county."

The department reported 347 awarded grants on Oʻahu, 67 in Maui County, 32 on Kauaʻi, and 133 on Hawaiʻi Island. But funds have not yet been sent out, Hurd said.

"The money's here. We have the funding," Hurd said. "We sent an email to everyone that was awarded, and the instructions are in the email. The next step would be submit your W-9, send it to the email that we provide. We also sent out an email to everyone that was not awarded and encouraged them to try for the next round."

The grants can be used to buy tools, equipment, seeds, and canning equipment, as well as to purchase livestock.

In 2021, nearly 180 grants were awarded statewide. But unlike that year, nonprofits were not eligible to apply in 2022 — only individuals.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.