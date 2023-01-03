Big Island women's leadership workshop tackles empowerment, bias and more

The Big Island’s Kuʻikahi Mediation Center will present a free in-person workshop this month titled “Winning Edge Leadership for Women.” It explores the differences between men and women when it comes to things like how to ask for a raise or lead a business team.

The Conversation spoke with Executive Director Julie Mitchell and workshop facilitator Sylvia Dolena, formerly of Hewlett-Packard, about what attendees can expect to learn.

“Winning Edge Leadership for Women” will be in person at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo on Friday, Jan. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.