Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Josh Green sticks to election strategy; Former punk rock musician Henry Rollins on getting older

Published November 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM HST
lg_josh_green.jpg
Hawaii Governor David Y. Ige via Flickr
/
  • Current Lt. Gov. and candidate for Hawaiʻi governor Josh Green outlines his strategy for winning voters during the upcoming general election | Full Story
  • Henry Rollins, former lead singer for 80s punk band Black Flag, now host of a music show on Los Angeles public radio station KCRW, discusses getting older | Full Story
  • Local actress Lindsay Anuhea Watson shares her experience working on the new historical drama, The Wind and The Reckoning
  • Documentary short director Ken Burgmaier talks about the whirlwind of wins he's experienced since the release of his film; 30 Years of Aloha
Tags
The Conversation historyfilm
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Nick Yee (dj mr.nick)
Nick Yee’s passion for music developed at an early age, as he collected jazz and rock records pulled from dusty locations while growing up in both Southern California and Honolulu. In college he started DJing around Honolulu, playing Jazz and Bossa Nova sets at various lounges and clubs under the name dj mr.nick. He started to incorporate Downtempo, House and Breaks into his sets as his popularity grew, eventually getting DJ residences at different Chinatown locations. To this day, he is a fixture in the Honolulu underground club scene, where his live sets are famous for being able to link musical and cultural boundaries, starting mellow and building the audience into a frenzy while steering free of mainstream clichés.
See stories by Nick Yee (dj mr.nick)
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes