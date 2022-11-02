Donate
Culture & Arts

Henry Rollins on Speaking, Tolerance, and Changing Times

Hawaii Public Radio | By Nick Yee (dj mr.nick)
Published November 2, 2022 at 9:53 PM HST
Henry Rollins.jpeg
Henry Rollins
/

Henry Rollins is probably best known as the singer of the punk rock band Black Flag.

But when he left the band in 1986 he became a writer, actor, public speaker and DJ on KCRW. He currently tours and travels, sharing stories and reflections on life, music, politics and humor. HPR’s Mr Nick spoke to him ahead of his three night appearance at Blue Note Hawaii. He reflected on travel, aging, bullying, and how he puts his speaking shows together.

He continues his Good to See You speaking dates at The Blue Note Waikiki tonight through Saturday evening. Tickets and information can be found at bluenotejazz.com/hawaii

Nick Yee (dj mr.nick)
Nick Yee’s passion for music developed at an early age, as he collected jazz and rock records pulled from dusty locations while growing up in both Southern California and Honolulu. In college he started DJing around Honolulu, playing Jazz and Bossa Nova sets at various lounges and clubs under the name dj mr.nick. He started to incorporate Downtempo, House and Breaks into his sets as his popularity grew, eventually getting DJ residences at different Chinatown locations. To this day, he is a fixture in the Honolulu underground club scene, where his live sets are famous for being able to link musical and cultural boundaries, starting mellow and building the audience into a frenzy while steering free of mainstream clichés.
See stories by Nick Yee (dj mr.nick)
