Henry Rollins on Speaking, Tolerance, and Changing Times

Henry Rollins is probably best known as the singer of the punk rock band Black Flag.

But when he left the band in 1986 he became a writer, actor, public speaker and DJ on KCRW. He currently tours and travels, sharing stories and reflections on life, music, politics and humor. HPR’s Mr Nick spoke to him ahead of his three night appearance at Blue Note Hawaii. He reflected on travel, aging, bullying, and how he puts his speaking shows together.

He continues his Good to See You speaking dates at The Blue Note Waikiki tonight through Saturday evening. Tickets and information can be found at bluenotejazz.com/hawaii