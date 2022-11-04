Actress Lindsay Watson on playing a historic figure, speaking ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi

New film "The Wind and The Reckoning" debuts in Oʻahu theaters this weekend after it opened the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival on Thursday night. Set on Kauaʻi in 1893, it tells the story of a Hawaiian cowboy named Ko’olau, who contracted leprosy along with his young son, and fought against government orders to be exiled to Kalaupapa on Moloka’i.

The script is based on the book written by Ko’olau’s wife, Pi’ilani, and stars veteran actor Jason Scott Lee as Ko’olau, and Kamehameha Schools-Maui alum Lindsay Anuhea Watson as Pi’ilani. The 27-year-old Watson has been cast in a few big roles at the start of her young career, including a starring role in last year’s Netflix release "Finding Ohana." Watson paid a visit to our studio this week to talk to The Conversation about the film.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 4, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.