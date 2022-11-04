Donate
The Conversation

Documentary about 30-year Maui event wins international awards

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST
Hula performance by Keiki Hula
HawaiiONTV.com
/
Hula performance by Keiki Hula at the Ritz-Carlton Maui.

Maui filmmaker Ken Burgmaier is on a high. His documentary short "30 Years of Aloha" just won an award at the Shanghai Film Festival. He released it six months ago and it’s screened in Europe and picked up scores of other awards. The Conversation talked to Burgmaier about the whirlwind wins. The film is about three decades of the Celebration of the Arts event held at the Ritz Carlton on Maui.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 4, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
