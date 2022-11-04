Documentary about 30-year Maui event wins international awards

Maui filmmaker Ken Burgmaier is on a high. His documentary short "30 Years of Aloha" just won an award at the Shanghai Film Festival. He released it six months ago and it’s screened in Europe and picked up scores of other awards. The Conversation talked to Burgmaier about the whirlwind wins. The film is about three decades of the Celebration of the Arts event held at the Ritz Carlton on Maui.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 4, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.