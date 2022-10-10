Donate
The Conversation: Response to Navy's move to defuel Red Hill; Molokaʻi Hoe 70th anniversary brings changes

Published October 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM HST
  • The response to Navy plans to unpack the jet fuel in the pipelines of its Red Hill facility
  • Molokaʻi Hoe 70th anniversary and the changes brought by the pandemic
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton takes a closer look at the upcoming governor's race | Full Story
  • Kaimuki Middle School's STEM program is in the running for the Yass prize — worth a million dollars | Full Story
  • Hana hou of an interview with Marilyn Moniz on the large impact of Title IX on the UH athletic program | Full Story
