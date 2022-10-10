Race organizers and residents talk future of Molokaʻi Hoe in its 3rd year on pause

The second weekend in October is traditionally when close to 1,000 people descend on the friendly isle for the Molokaʻi Hoe, an annual long-distance outrigger canoe race. 2022 would have been the 70th anniversary of the 38-mile channel crossing between Molokaʻi and Oʻahu.

But much has changed during the pandemic: Hawaiian Airlines no longer flies to Molokaʻi, Maui County vacation rental rules have changed, and some Molokaʻi residents want the race scaled back in size. Participants and the community are engaged in talks about a possible reset.

The Conversation talked to veteran paddlers Ikaika Rogerson, also a former Oʻahu Canoe Racing Association board member, and Molokaʻi resident Kawika Crivello about the race's history and its future.

