Watchdog groups gathered at Pearl Harbor want oversight of Red Hill defueling

The Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi, Oʻahu Water Protectors and others gathered this past weekend to make known their desire to sit at the table with the Red Hill task force members. They say it marked a turning point in the Red Hill water crisis. They met near Pearl Harbor, known to Hawaiians as “Pu’uloa,” to underscore the situation at Red Hill, also known as “Kapūkaki.”

The Sierra Club’s Wayne Tanaka explained why the groups chose to meet outside the Arizona Memorial, which is alongside the military’s Hotel Pier where leaked oil has also been found. Honolulu Board of Water Supply chief engineer Ernie Lau was invited to the weekend gathering but was not asked by the military to observe the unpacking of the pipes.

