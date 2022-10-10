Donate
The Conversation

Watchdog groups gathered at Pearl Harbor want oversight of Red Hill defueling

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 10, 2022 at 4:39 PM HST
red_hill_fuel_storage_military.jpg
US Navy Region Hawaii
/

The Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi, Oʻahu Water Protectors and others gathered this past weekend to make known their desire to sit at the table with the Red Hill task force members. They say it marked a turning point in the Red Hill water crisis. They met near Pearl Harbor, known to Hawaiians as “Pu’uloa,” to underscore the situation at Red Hill, also known as “Kapūkaki.”

The Sierra Club’s Wayne Tanaka explained why the groups chose to meet outside the Arizona Memorial, which is alongside the military’s Hotel Pier where leaked oil has also been found. Honolulu Board of Water Supply chief engineer Ernie Lau was invited to the weekend gathering but was not asked by the military to observe the unpacking of the pipes.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 10, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityHonolulu Board of Water SupplySierra Club of Hawaii
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
