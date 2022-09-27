The Conversation: Economic recession on the horizon?; The history of Oʻahu's Ruger Theater
- Paul Brewbaker of TZ Economics talks about the inflation recession jitters and how that might affect Hawaiʻi's housing crisis
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon discusses the 15 ballot proposal questions for Maui County voters ahead of the general election | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Ian Lind dives deeper into troubling details from court documents in the Miske Case in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Chris A. Johns, director of the documentary "Kahuli," and Thom van Dooren, philosopher and author of the book "World in a Shell," share their work on bringing the story of Hawaiʻi's snails into the limelight
- John Rampage, Diamond Head Theatre's artistic director, shares the history behind Ruger Theatre ahead of the final show in the historic landmark