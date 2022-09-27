Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Economic recession on the horizon?; The history of Oʻahu's Ruger Theater

Published September 27, 2022 at 2:43 PM HST
  • Paul Brewbaker of TZ Economics talks about the inflation recession jitters and how that might affect Hawaiʻi's housing crisis
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon discusses the 15 ballot proposal questions for Maui County voters ahead of the general election | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Ian Lind dives deeper into troubling details from court documents in the Miske Case in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Chris A. Johns, director of the documentary "Kahuli," and Thom van Dooren, philosopher and author of the book "World in a Shell," share their work on bringing the story of Hawaiʻi's snails into the limelight
  • John Rampage, Diamond Head Theatre's artistic director, shares the history behind Ruger Theatre ahead of the final show in the historic landmark
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
