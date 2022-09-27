Recession jitters and how that might affect local housing

On Tuesday, the U.S. stock market dropped to its lowest level in 2022 so far. While some forecasts indicate we will be dealing with a recession in 2023, Paul Brewbaker of TZ Economics says don't fret so much — we are already living with the contraction. But what does that mean as we try to deal with our housing crisis? Brewbaker points to regulations as the biggest barrier to boosting our supply.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 27, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.