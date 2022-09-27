Diamond Head Theatre group bids farewell to Ruger Theatre, prepares to move next door

The final performance at Oʻahu’s Ruger Theatre is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2. Diamond Head Theatre has called the building home since 1952. It was built in the 1930s, and has screened countless movies and presented hundreds of live performances. It’s also been home to thousands of entertainers — both amateur and superstar alike.

Diamond Head Theatre productions will move to the larger and more modern theatre just about finished next door. The old building will be torn down next month while the next show, "Cinderella," prepares to perform on the new stage in January.

The Conversation stepped into the time machine on one of the last tours of Ruger Theatre and spoke to artistic director John Rampage.

