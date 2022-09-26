Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lt. Gov. Green reacts to Aloha Stadium changes; Breast cancer nonprofit fundraiser

Published September 26, 2022 at 2:44 PM HST
lg_josh_green_0.jpg
State of Hawaii
/
  • Lt. Gov. Josh Green shares his perspective on the future of the Aloha Stadium Entertainment District after Gov. David Ige opted to explore other options
  • Kealoha Pisciotta, spokesperson for the Mauna Kea Hui, talks about environmental justice on the Big Island mountain
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio looks at the backlash from actions a Hawaiʻi fashion designer took to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Debora Halbert, University of Hawaiʻi vice president for academic strategy, discusses the school's recently released draft strategic plan | Town Hall Meetings
  • Rolanda Morgan, Komen Hawaii's executive director, talks about a change in emphasis ahead of the upcoming More Than Pink fundraising event this weekend
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
