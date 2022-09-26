The Conversation: Lt. Gov. Green reacts to Aloha Stadium changes; Breast cancer nonprofit fundraiser
- Lt. Gov. Josh Green shares his perspective on the future of the Aloha Stadium Entertainment District after Gov. David Ige opted to explore other options
- Kealoha Pisciotta, spokesperson for the Mauna Kea Hui, talks about environmental justice on the Big Island mountain
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio looks at the backlash from actions a Hawaiʻi fashion designer took to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Debora Halbert, University of Hawaiʻi vice president for academic strategy, discusses the school's recently released draft strategic plan | Town Hall Meetings
- Rolanda Morgan, Komen Hawaii's executive director, talks about a change in emphasis ahead of the upcoming More Than Pink fundraising event this weekend