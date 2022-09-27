Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Komen Hawaii kicks off annual breast cancer fundraiser event this weekend

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 26, 2022 at 7:33 PM HST
Susan G. Komen Hawaii breast cancer walk
Susan G. Komen Hawaii
/

You don't often hear too much of people dying of breast cancer — early diagnosis is key to that. Breast cancer survivors and their supporters will take part in the first in-person event since the pandemic. You may be more familiar with the Race for the Cure event but get used to the moniker "More Than Pink." The Conversation talked to Komen Hawaii Executive Director Rolanda Morgan about a change in emphasis in advance of a fundraising event on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Kapiʻolani Park.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation cancerHealth Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories