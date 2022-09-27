Komen Hawaii kicks off annual breast cancer fundraiser event this weekend

You don't often hear too much of people dying of breast cancer — early diagnosis is key to that. Breast cancer survivors and their supporters will take part in the first in-person event since the pandemic. You may be more familiar with the Race for the Cure event but get used to the moniker "More Than Pink." The Conversation talked to Komen Hawaii Executive Director Rolanda Morgan about a change in emphasis in advance of a fundraising event on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Kapiʻolani Park.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.