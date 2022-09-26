Lt. Gov. Josh Green talks University of Hawaiʻi amid Aloha Stadium developments

On the agenda for the Aloha Stadium Authority meeting on Thursday is an update on the Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. It will be the first time members will hear from Mike McCartney about a decision to go in another direction.

Last week, the ʻAiea Neighborhood Board learned that Gov. David Ige's chief of staff paused the bidding process to explore the option of having the University of Hawaiʻi build the stadium.

The Conversation spoke to Republican gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona on Friday. Now, we hear from Democratic contender and current Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

"The governor appears to prefer that the university handle the building of this stadium. So whoever becomes governor will have to review that very carefully," Green told The Conversation. "I do want to build a stadium for Hawaiʻi. And I also want it to include a housing component — that will be important to me."

It remains unclear if the university is on board with Ige's idea.

Last week, UH spokesperson Moanikeala Nabarro issued this written statement, "It is premature for the university to comment on the recent reports regarding the stadium project. Significant changes to the current project would require a comprehensive review of all potential financial, technical, land use, and legal issues. The UH administration would then present a detailed proposal to the Board of Regents for review and appraisal at a public meeting as required for all major Capital Improvement Projects by the university.”

"UH is an independent entity, and we have to place a lot of trust in the regents. So I believe in three months' time, they're going to be able to assess this and decide whether they're up to it," Green said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 26, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.