Gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona weighs in on new direction for Aloha Stadium project

We asked both gubernatorial candidates — Democrat Josh Green and Republican Duke Aiona — for their thoughts about the proposed new direction of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project.

We talked with former Lieutenant Governor and Republican Duke Aiona on Friday. Whoever wins during the general election will have to see the project through.

University of Hawaiʻi spokesperson Moanikeala Nabarro issued this written statement to us just within the last hour.

It says: “It is premature for the university to comment on the recent reports regarding the stadium project. Significant changes to the current project would require a comprehensive review of all potential financial, technical, land use, and legal issues. The UH administration would then present a detailed proposal to the Board of Regents for review and appraisal at a public meeting as required for all major Capital Improvement Projects by the university.”

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 23, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.